Emerald 29

Step into 1929 and enjoy a cocktail at this new speakeasy beneath the historic building that once housed Valley National Bank downtown. The floors above now serve as the Treasury, a wedding and event venue. At Emerald, you can expect to sip on luxurious cocktails and listen to live music. You’ll feel like you just discovered a secret in downtown Tucson.

Location: 2 E. Congress St.; make sure to check their schedule online to see when they are open.

The Hills

Ray Flores and the Si Charro crew have opened The Hills by Monica, a neighborhood cafe with a menu inspired by The Monica, the family's homage to El Charro founder Monica Flin that opened downtown in spring 2022. Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch or tasty dinner, The Hills has it.

Lemongrass