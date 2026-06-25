Colorful wildflowers weren't the only thing that bloomed in town this spring.
Many tasty spots opened in Tucson this past season, bringing all kinds of new flavors to our very diverse food scene.
From a speakeasy that feels like you've stepped back in time, to sweet, icy treats like fresh fruit popsicles, here's a list of all the new places that opened this spring:
Biergarten German Kitchen and Bar
One of Tucson’s most anticipated restaurants opened its doors in June. Biergarten serves all kinds of German meals and beers, like Hofbräu München and chicken or pork schnitzel. Pro tip: it’s been pretty popular, so I’d recommend getting a reservation to ensure you get a table.
Location: 2320 N. Silverbell Road.
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Birdievee Coffee
Birdievee Coffee has moved into the former Tucson Coffee Cricket space. At this new coffee pick-up window, you can expect to see all kinds of espresso drinks as well as dirty sodas.
Location: 5151 E. Broadway
Bitty & Beau’s
Bitty & Beau’s, a mobile coffee cruiser dedicated to employing people with disabilities, has opened its first Arizona franchise here in Tucson, bringing along good vibes and good coffee. You can expect to see a full-blown espresso bar on wheels when you visit, with drinks including iced lattes, americanos, cappuccinos and matcha lattes.
Location: 7225 N. Oracle Road. Make sure to check their schedule online to see their hours.
BubbaQue
BubbaQue has moved up from BBQ truck status and opened a brick-and-mortar, bringing its Tex-Mex cuisine to the city’s south side. Pulled pork, dino ribs, brisket, mac and cheese and collard greens are just a few of the items you can order here.
Location: 5005 S. Campbell Ave.
Bunny Ciao
The people behind Unicorn Zebra have a new addition. Bunny Ciao is their newest venture, an Italian-fusion restaurant inside of Hotel Lindo. Their menu includes fettuccini alla Norma, peri peri chicken, sirloin and frites, and more.
Location: 485 S. Stone Ave.
Catrinas Restaurant
You don’t have to go to the beach for good mariscos. Catrinas is a new Mexican restaurant that has all the delicious staples: molcajetes, carne asada, milanesa and cheese crisps.
Location: 5754 E. 22nd St.
Desert Drifter Coffee
A new Joe Pagac mural means one thing: a new Desert Drifter location. This local coffee shop has opened a new spot in Oro Valley. And this new location isn’t drive-thru only, so you can sit down, relax and take in the cool AC.
Location: 10335 N. La Cañada Dr.
Emerald 29
Step into 1929 and enjoy a cocktail at this new speakeasy beneath the historic building that once housed Valley National Bank downtown. The floors above now serve as the Treasury, a wedding and event venue. At Emerald, you can expect to sip on luxurious cocktails and listen to live music. You’ll feel like you just discovered a secret in downtown Tucson.
Location: 2 E. Congress St.; make sure to check their schedule online to see when they are open.
The Hills
Ray Flores and the Si Charro crew have opened The Hills by Monica, a neighborhood cafe with a menu inspired by The Monica, the family's homage to El Charro founder Monica Flin that opened downtown in spring 2022. Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch or tasty dinner, The Hills has it.
Location: 6960 E. Sunrise Drive
Lemongrass
Lemongrass’s brick-and-mortar may be closed, but Allen Salway is keeping the name alive. After learning everything from the former Lemongrass owner, Salway opened the Lemongrass food truck, where you can find matcha, curry, frybread and olive oil cake on the menu.
Location: Check their Instagram to see where they will be popping up
Pure Love Cafe
Pure Love Juice now has a sister. At Pure Love Cafe, you can expect to see all the fresh, fruity ingredients seen at their juice location. A fruit popsicle bar, paninis, fresh fruit and veggie bowls and espresso drinks are offered at this cafe. (If you’re a matcha fan, the vanilla matcha is 10/10.)
Location: 4320 N. Campbell Ave.
Santorino Greek Frozen Yogurt
Greek frozen yogurt has made its way to University Boulevard. Pick a base flavor (tart, vanilla or chocolate), and then pour on all kinds of fresh toppings such as strawberries, honey and pistachio. It’s the perfect icy treat to help cool you off in 100-degree temperatures.
Location: 800 E. University Blvd.
Seis Cantina
Seis Kitchen’s Joesler Village location just got a makeover. Now it is Seis Cantina, a new concept for Seis Family that focuses on Sonoran-style family recipes, street food favorites and approachable pricing. Margaritas, carne asada, nachos and fresh salsa can all be found here.
Location: 1765 E. River Road.
Stacks Book Club on Broadway
Yes, this is a book shop, but it also has lots of fun drinks. You can stop by and grab one of their coffee flights or a glass of wine in the evenings.
Location: 2920 E. Broadway
Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe
Northwest-siders rejoice: you can now get slices of delicious Dutch apple pie. Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe opened its second location at the end of May. Stop by for whole pies, slices of pie, other sweet desserts and coffee.
Location: 7090 N. Oracle Road.
Coming soon
- Penelope Pizza, the 6-year-old pizzeria that landed on the Top 50 Pizza U.S. list three years in a row, is opening its second location, in the former Maynards space at 400 N. Toole Ave. Owner Jared Schwartz said he hopes to open the pizzeria in September.
- Gibson Food Hall and Market at 11 S. Sixth Ave. will be opening its doors soon in downtown Tucson. This new food hall will feature BBQ and sushi and the popular smash burger spot Kaiju Burger.
Jamie Donnelly is the food writer for #ThisIsTucson and the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com