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1989 Bake House’s new specialty menu in August gives you all the eagle powers and nutrients you need to take down any luchador.

Roselena Trevizo, the owner of 1989 Bake House at 745 N. Fourth Ave., has outdone herself by crafting a special breakfast menu that features treats and lattes inspired by the 2006 cult classic film “Nacho Libre.”

For the next two weekends, you can stop by the local bakery to try one of their pastries that take classic Mexican flavors to a whole new level.

To start your morning off with some caffeine, you can choose between the Esqueleto, a corn milk latte topped with silky corn cold foam, the Chancho, a matcha latte with corn milk and corn cold foam, the Nacho Verde, an orange cream soda with a matcha float, and the Encarnacion, a marzipan-flavored latte.

Once you take a sip of the velvety latte, you won’t want that corn out of your face!

If you’re craving something more on the sweet side, the Nacho Libre menu features treats including the Sister Cajeta roll, a giant, fluffy cinnamon roll covered in authentic cajeta, and the Mucha Muchacha, a marzipan cream-stuffed concha.

For those who like a savory breakfast, Trevizo created an elote puff pastry that’s filled with a corn-based pastry cream.

If you’re looking to gain some special eagle powers for your big fight, you can order the Eagle Egg, a chorizo breakfast sandwich.

Other new breakfast menus in town

These two popular Tucson restaurants also recently launched new breakfast menus: