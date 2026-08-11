At Half N Half Bites, you’ll have to choose between all kinds of elote dishes. Coctel de elote, tostielote (think elote mixed with nacho cheese) and tamal con elote are just a few of the corn snacks you can indulge in.

They also serve charola, aka a tray of elote. For this snack, you’ll get a tray that’s filled with corn on the cob rounds, each coated in mayonnaise, butter, Cotija cheese and crumbles of spicy Hot Cheetos. It’s not only a dish that deserves its own Instagram post, but it’s also the perfect snack to share with a friend on a Friday night as you sit under the truck’s twinkling string lights.

To add to their list of viral Mexican snacks, Half n Half Bites also offers a Buldak Ramen elote. You may have seen videos on TikTok of people making Buldak Ramen noodles and adding a bit of flair to the dish by combining it with ingredients like nacho cheese and, of course, Hot Cheetos. While it sounds like a lot, they somehow make it an addictive snack you’ll crave once the sun goes down.

Obviously, Half n Half Bites had to get in on all the Buldak Ramen fun, making their own version of the dish, adding in elote, Cotija cheese, chipotle and Hot Cheetos. Valdez said this is one of the most popular items on their menu.

Need something sweet to balance out the spicy elote? Half n Half Bites has the ultimate treat: horchata con nieve.

When it comes to making her horchata, Valdez likes to strictly use rice and a few other ingredients, cutting out the condensed milk and other sweeteners. That’s why her horchata has that hypnotizing, gentle sweetness that really lets the warm spices shine.