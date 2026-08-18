The Garcias' story starts in middle school.

Jael and Julio went to middle school together in Nogales, Sonora. Though the two didn’t really speak, a mutual friend introduced the pair to one another.

Years later, the two were brought together again thanks to French fries. Julio owned a French fry food truck that set up in front of his family’s restaurant. Jael would stop by frequently.

Before they knew it, the two were married with kids and moving up to Tucson.

In 2021, things were bleak. The pandemic was in full stride, and many people in the community were isolated. Julio and Jael felt some alegria was desperately needed in Tucson.

What better way to do that than with a plate of home-cooked chilaquiles, just like the ones your grandmother would make?

Back in Sonora, breakfast was a huge deal for families. It’s the time of day everyone would come together, put on a pot of coffee and share a meal. That was the kind of experience the Garcias wanted to bring to Tucson.

With that in mind, the two decided to start their restaurant. Jael would be the mastermind in the kitchen while Julio dealt with the front-of-house details. They made the perfect team.

Soon, the two transformed the building on North First Avenue into a cozy, welcoming café, making you feel like you just stepped foot into a beloved family member’s house.