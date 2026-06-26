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In celebration of the United States' 250th birthday, many Americans are reflecting on the things that make this country great. And one of the most widely agreed upon strengths of America is the food, which includes some dishes that are new takes on things inspired by other cultures — a testament to the diversity of backgrounds that can be found all over the country.

The editors at Smithsonian Magazine had a similar idea. They published an interactive map of all the best things that each state has to offer, with a special spotlight on regional foods.

In the Southwest, much of the popular cuisine takes inspiration from our neighbors in Mexico, with added American twists. One of those uniquely American dishes included in the Smithsonian's map was the chimichanga, which was rumored to be invented at El Charro restaurant in Tucson.

The Smithsonian article read, "Legend has it that the original owner accidentally dropped a burrito into a deep fryer and instead of cursing, muttered 'chimichanga.' The rest is history."

The Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona is also included on the magazine's map, as is Art Car World in Douglas.

El Charro's original owner, Tia Monica Flin, established the cafe in 1922. Today, the restaurant is run by Flin's great-grandniece, Carlotta Flores.