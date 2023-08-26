Question: Other than my air conditioner conking out, how will I know when it is time for a new unit? Are there symptoms to look for?

Answer: Arizona’s air conditioner systems take a beating. We have one of the harshest environments in the country, as our temperatures throughout the state reach 110-120 degrees.

This climate puts demands on our units including:

Systems operate outside their intended outdoor design temperature for several months in a climate that is 110-plus. Our wide temperature variations put a significant demand on equipment, as well.

Air conditioning systems in Arizona are required to work twice as many months as in other places.

Our dusty environment puts a lot of wear and tear on the unit — dust can be the No. 1 enemy of efficiency and longevity.

These conditions affect our system’s performance over time. Efficiencies degrade and can cause a system failure. Other issues include higher bills, poorer air quality and decreased comfort.

Todd Russo, owner of Reeis Air Conditioning, a Rosie on the House certified partner, offers frequently asked questions and answers to help homeowners determine if it is time to invest in a new system.

What are the driving indicators to consider a new system?

If your system has difficulty keeping the house cool, needs a major repair or frequent repairs, or is driving a high utility bill, it may be time to consider your options.

Generally, systems should be replaced every 10-15 years, although he has seen units last 15-20 years.

What should homeowners be looking for in a new system?

1. Quality of installation. Proper installation by a qualified air conditioning company is critical. The National Comfort Institute has performed studies showing that improperly installed systems reduce a unit’s cooling capacity by up to 58%. That is a loss of 42% in efficiency.

2. Select the right equipment for our desert climate. There are three types of cooling delivery systems: single-stage, two-stage, and the new inverter technology.

Single-stage: Generally, Russo does not recommend a single-stage system as it often leads to choosing an oversized unit. Oversized equipment short cycles cause your home to be uncomfortable and your energy bills to be high.

Two-stage: A two-stage unit allows a system to run at low and high stages. This diminishes the need for an oversized unit.

Inverter or modulating: These systems deliver the exact amount of cooling your system needs based on its demand. Your home will be exponentially more comfortable and your energy bills will be significantly lower.

If a homeowner meets the criteria described for a new system, what system would you recommend?

Russo says that Trane recently released a new product that he considers the best value in the industry. The Trane XV17 is a price-conscious, fully-modulating smart air conditioner (or heat pump). The new inverter compressor has 75 air conditioning stages. This unit delivers maximum comfort and energy savings at a net price comparable to a base single-stage system.

What is the cost of a new system?

Russo says that Trane designed the system to qualify for all available rebates and priced it competitively. This unit is only available through premier, qualified dealers.

The cost of a new system varies by size and application. Russo’s team performed a competitive price analysis and found the basic, single-stage equipment priced around $10,000 to $12,000. When they looked at air conditioners with the new modulating air conditioning or inverter technology, they found the typical price to be $19,000 to $25,000.

However, these units qualify for discounts and incentives of $5,500 to $6,000. The discounts bring the price close to that of the basic, single-stage equipment.

You can expect savings of $3,500 to $4,000 from utility companies. Several factors will determine this amount: Who is your utility provider? Will you finance the unit through the contractor, pay by check or with a credit card?

A dollar-for-dollar tax credit of $2,000 is also available. With rebates, net prices for the XV17 are approximately $11,000 to $12,000.

Note that pricing depends on the individual details and circumstances of the family’s lifestyle, as well as the construction and orientation of the house.

What are the expected savings with a more efficient unit?

Russo tells us that with a system that is 10 years old, a homeowner could see around $650 to $1,080 in air conditioning utility savings. There can also be savings on the heating system.

Over 10 years, a homeowner could see between $7,500 and $12,500 in utility savings, depending on where they live. They can also expect to save several thousands of dollars in savings from needed repairs as their new system will be under warranty.

Over the system’s lifetime, the unit will pay for itself, and you get to experience a much more comfortable home.