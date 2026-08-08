Depending on the size of the entryway, a narrow table with a shelf below or a cabinet with doors to hide items is helpful. A decorative shelf attached to the wall and a couple of fun coat hooks behind the door will help make the space functional. A mirror makes a small space appear bigger and brings more light in.

Size matters. You can get more done than you think with 8-12 inches of depth. There are nice console tables that can accommodate a few drawers for keys and glasses. Hooks are a great help as they don't take up much space and are really functional. A bench is always good, and storage is a big bonus. One thing to consider is the size — make sure the furniture fits the space.

Get creative with storage

Sometimes the best storage solutions are custom ones — one project where an underutilized architectural feature became a practical storage area.

Looking at your home's existing features with fresh eyes can often reveal opportunities to add storage without major renovations. Staying organized also comes down to building habits that support the system you've created.

Give each item a home, then put it in its home. You can also expand into other rooms. For example, mail can go straight to the office; keys can go in a bowl right outside the entry.

Storage should support your style — not compete with it. Don't be afraid to rethink how you can utilize an item. The key is not to allow clutter to collect or overflow. If everything has a proper place to land, and that space is maintained, your entry should always be presentable.

Simple design ideas that work