You never get a second chance to make a first impression, and when it comes to the home, that first impression starts at the curb.
Whether you're preparing to sell your home or are just looking for a few basic updates, transforming your home's exterior from ordinary to inviting doesn't require a major renovation. We asked a few Rosie Certified Partners to chime in on ways to make the front yard a welcome sight.
Start with the front door
According to Katie Jaydan of Rosie Right Design Build, simple updates often make the biggest difference.
"Paint your front door and update the lighting; you could also update your mailbox and house numbers," she said. These quick projects instantly refresh the home's appearance while creating a polished, welcoming feel.
Jaydan also recommends thinking about how guests approach your home.
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"Give the front of the home an open, welcoming feel, giving space to approach with an extended landing or patio, using natural elements like plants and wood," she said. These details create an entrance that feels warm before anyone even steps inside.
* Rosie tip — for security's sake, keep the front door space clear and don't create places for someone to hide.
Less is more
When it comes to curb appeal, it's surprisingly easy to overdo it.
"Overdoing landscaping, pots, too much adornment with wreaths or signs, etc." is one of the biggest mistakes Jaydan sees homeowners make. Instead of filling every corner with decorations, choose a few quality items that complement your home's style.
If your front patio feels tired, you don't have to start from scratch. Jaydan suggests "purposely placed planting and pots" along with new outdoor furniture to update the area.
Lighting is another feature worth investing in. Jaydan says lighting, along with the "color, shape and contents of potted plants," has some of the biggest visual impact. For homeowners wanting to keep maintenance to a minimum, durable materials, decorative rock, artificial turf and weatherproof furniture can provide beauty without adding extra weekend chores.
Create a home buyers remember
Even if you're not planning to sell anytime soon, thinking like a buyer is a great way to evaluate your home's exterior.
"You never get a second chance to make a first impression," Vikki Gorman of Fathom Realty said. "Long before buyers admire your kitchen or envision themselves relaxing in the living room, they've already begun forming an opinion from the moment they pull up to the curb."
That first impression starts with a well-maintained yard. Trim shrubs, remove weeds, edge planting beds, and add fresh flowers or colorful containers to create a cared-for appearance.
Gorman also recommends making your front door the focal point with fresh paint, updated lighting, attractive house numbers, and a new welcome mat.
Pressure washing sidewalks, driveways, and patios; cleaning windows and removing dirt or cobwebs; and touching up exterior maintenance, such as paint or cracked stucco, all help convey pride of ownership.
Nothing says "move-in ready" like a spotless exterior," Vikki said. "Buyers notice when a home has been meticulously maintained."
Don't forget to create the feel of an outdoor lifestyle. A pair of comfortable chairs, decorative pillows and a few potted plants can help guests — and potential buyers, when the time comes — picture themselves enjoying Arizona mornings or relaxing after sunset.
Choose plants that work hard
Appealing and inviting landscaping doesn't have to mean constant watering or endless maintenance. A beautiful yard can be achieved with drought-tolerant plants. Plenty of resources are available to identify the right plants for the desert. One resource we like is Arizona Gardener's Guide by Mary Irish.
One of today's biggest trends is creating elegant, layered landscapes inspired by European gardens – but adapted for Arizona's climate. You don't need to plant large trees to get the same look. Instead of relying on thirsty plants, choose heat-tolerant options like Roman myrtle, dwarf myrtle and even rosemary. These varieties provide beautiful structure while offering practical benefits, including fragrant herbs and edible berries.
With the right combination of design, maintenance and purposeful landscaping, building a welcoming front yard might be easier than you think. Sometimes, all it takes is a fresh coat of paint, a few healthy plants and an inviting place to sit to make your home feel its very best.
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