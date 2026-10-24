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Tucson Symphony Orchestra wraps up its monthlong ¡Fiesta latina! series next weekend with a special Día de los Muertos concert on Nov. 1, the first of four concerts next month and nine special events through next April.

The Phoenix Symphony had planned six events in November including the holiday favorite “Elf in Concert” until the orchestra announced on Oct. 20 it will suspend the season after the Nov. 1 performance of “‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ in Concert.”

The move sent shockwaves throughout the state and raised concerns about the fates of other professional orchestras, including the state’s oldest ensemble here in Tucson.

TSO President and CEO Paul Meecham tried to allay any concerns with reassurances that the Tucson orchestra is “operational and we’re giving a full season of concerts.”

Phoenix Symphony cited its dire financial situation as the reason it is hitting pause; Meecham said the TSO’s “assets are in a pretty healthy state” despite ending the 2025 fiscal year with a $228,000 deficit.

The deficit goes back to at least 2023, according to the organization’s 990 financial disclosure form filed with the IRS, but Meecham said it has been growing smaller every year as revenues increase.

Much of that increase comes from contributed revenue, the corporate and individual donations that are on track this fiscal year to make up more than half of the orchestra’s $6 million budget.