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For violinists, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto is not for the faint of heart.

It’s an exhausting, technically-challenging beast that tests the soloist’s stamina and skill.

Usually the soloist is a seasoned player, someone who has been around the block a time or two with the work.

In only her second time performing the work in concert on Friday night, 18-year-old rising star violinist Amaryn Olmeda met the Russian composer’s hairpin twists and turns and crazy fast spurts that came to sudden stops in a performance with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra that belied her age and experience.

Olmeda, a sophomore at the New England Conservatory of Music and a rising star in the violin world, looked every bit the part of a seasoned performer, walking confidently onto the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall stage in a floor-length flowered blue gown, holding her rare 1796 Nicola Bergonzi violin.

Her breathless, emotionally expressive performance was the centerpiece of the opening concert of Music Director José Luis Gomez’s 10th season in Tucson. For those 30 plus-minutes, Olmeda invited us to experience the next generation of violin greats as she navigated everything Tchaikovsky threw at her.

She leaned into the work’s seemingly straightforward scalar passages that disguised changing rhythms and complex fingering that took the music from zero to 60 with no wiggle room for miscues.