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True Concord Voices and Orchestra will continue its America at 250 celebration when it opens its “The American Experience: Our Nation Sings” season this weekend.

“American Classics & Currents” features works by some of America’s most celebrated choral composers alongside some of today’s emerging and rising voices.

Jeffrey Derus fits in the latter.

True Concord will perform the world premiere of the composer’s “Where They Are Sung,” which took first prize in the ninth annual Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition.

The work is a setting of Frances Ellen Watkins Harper’s “Songs for the People,” which was selected through True Concord’s partnership with the University of Arizona Poetry Center. Watkins Harper, an influential 19th-century abolitionist and suffragist, was the first African American woman to publish a short story.

The True Concord win is the latest for Derus, whose 2022 concert piece “From Where They Are Sung” was a hit on streaming platforms and earned him a pair of Global Music Award Gold Medals.