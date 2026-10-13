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For the second year, Arts Express Theatre is bringing in the popular London-based piano-tenor duo Tiano for a special cabaret show on Friday, Oct. 16.

Tiano is pianist Chris Hamilton and tenor Shimi Goodman, a married couple from London’s West End whose shows are a mix of opera and reimagined show tunes including from musicals Goodman starred in — “Evita,” “Chicago” and the original UK cast of “Dirty Dancing.”

Occasionally, they’ll drop in a medley or two of popular Beatles or Elvis tunes.

Hamilton and Goodman, who were married in 2021 after 20 years together, created Tiano during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since then, the pair has taken the show throughout London including sold-out events at the city’s iconic Crazy Cogs in Picadilly and headlining Wales Millennium Centre.

Arts Express Theatre in Park Place mall, 5870 E. Broadway, was among the small handful of venues to host Tiano in their U.S. debut last year.

The pair return this year fresh from their New York City debut at 54 Below. Among the reviews, the Reubens Report called Hamilton and Goodman “the Liberace and Pavarotti of the 21st century.”

The pair take the Arts Express Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $64.26 through arts-express.org.