Part of the problem with this season moving forward was that anticipated contributions for the current fiscal year had fallen short of the amount required to sustain operations, making more fundamental changes necessary.

'Necessary to move really quickly'

When the data suggested that there would be insufficient funds to cover payroll, Stein said, “It was necessary to move really quickly. And that's exactly what we've done, is taken action that's unfortunately rather drastic, but it's going to be necessary to save the organization, to go on a suspension and find a model that allows us to come back as reasonably soon as possible in a sustainable and appropriate way.”

Continuing the season without the cash flow to meet its immediate financial obligations would put the institution's future at even greater risk.

“It is vital that we have a sustainable operating model,” Kjome said. “And although we have made improvements in both ticket sales and contributed revenue, and we've been carefully managing expenses, including making expense reductions, this has just simply not been enough to strengthen our financial model sufficiently to continue.”

The board’s responsibility, Stein said, “is to minimize further losses, create a robust restructuring plan and build a financial foundation that will last."

Structural changes required

“That's where we're headed right now is to find that model that is special, not just amongst orchestras, but what's going to work in Phoenix with our donors and our community to continue the work we think is so important,” Stein said.