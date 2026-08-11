When the show played Gammage Auditorium in Tempe last month, Townsend got to stand in for Drake as Ali. In Tucson, she will be on stage as Ali’s friend Tiny.

“I just recently hit 100 performances between all three roles that I cover,” said Townsend, who said landing the opportunity on “Hell’s Kitchen” was “something I prayed for.”

“I grew up listening to her on the radio all the time. You hear her all the time, and you're just like, ‘Oh yes, Alicia Keys’,” Townsend said. “That's my childhood for me. So being able to apply that to the context of this show is very, very special, especially as someone who has such a close relationship with their mom, and that's what the show emphasizes is Alli's relationship with her mom.”

During her time at the U of A, the Detroit native had roles in “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” as well as a solo in the cabaret “Soundtrack of Our Lives.”

“I think the nice thing about the U of A Fine Arts Program is that I had to learn how to work within unforeseen circumstances,” she said. “I got used to not always knowing what was going to happen next, but knowing that okay, I can control what I can control, and what I can control is how I put in the work and how I show up for myself. I think that really helped me with this professional world.”