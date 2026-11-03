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If you love the music of Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen and Willie Nelson with a little heavy metal from Metallica to shake things up, you’re gonna love this weekend’s Music at the Patch Music Festival in Marana.

The second annual festival, presented by Andy Saenz and his Booking Tributes entertainment group, will feature 14 tribute bands mostly from Tucson over three days — Thursday, Nov. 5 to Saturday, Nov. 7 — at the Marana Pumpkin Patch.

The lineup, covering classic and contemporary country, 1980s hair band and metal rock, pop and grunge, includes the debut performance of the John Cougar Mellencamp tribute act Cougar Bomb, a spinoff of the Revival Collective that covers rock, pop and dance hits from the 1970s-2000s.

Smells Like 1993 covers 1990s grunge bands including Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden; the seven-piece Total Recall mines rock, country and R&B dance music from as far back as the 1950s; and Sunset Red covers classic country and classic rock.

The Saturday night headliner is Saenz’s popular 1980s hair metal tribute band The Dirt.