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Tucson’s preeminent downtown jazz club is going to look more like a USO club on Monday, Nov. 9, when the U.S. Navy’s premier jazz ensemble brings its Southwest tour to Tucson.

The United States Navy Band Commodores opens its tour at The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St., with two free concerts — at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The tour moves to the Phoenix area Tuesday for three concerts before heading to Nevada, Utah and Colorado, where it ends Nov. 17.

The ensemble mines big band jazz, from the classic World War II-era swing to the well-loved standards from that era’s legends Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Thad Jones. There’s also the timeless jazz songs from Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.

The program combines tradition with contemporary jazz, including original compositions written by band members.

The Commodores tour celebrating the truly American art form comes as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The Commodores, formed in 1969, have 19 members who perform public concerts, ceremonial veterans events, protocol events for high-level military and government officials and national tours like the one coming to Tucson.

"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free,” Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band, said in a prepared statement.

The Commodores are one of six Navy ensembles performing around the country, including a country/bluegrass band and the Sea Chanters chorus.