The band tackles immigration in the soaring rocker "Who's illegal," which looks at the issue through the lens of a changing political and sociological landscape.

"This land has been changing hands for hundreds of years, and why all of a sudden now people are considered to be illegal or considered to be unwanted when literally their families have been here off and on for hundreds of years," he said of the song.

"All the different perspectives, all the different lenses and the filters through which we view the world and we rarely question our perspective and why we think of things and look at things the way we do. This album was kind of my effort to sort of crystallize perspective, and why we do things the way we do them."

The title song has a Queen-esque vibe as Rosoff sings about how it's easier to say you'll be OK than to admit things aren't all that rosy. Rosoff's voice goes from soft pop to edgy rock as the song ebbs and flows.

This is the first time Rosoff has recorded in Tucson, which he has called home since moving here from Delaware in 2020.

It was the second time Rosoff had uprooted for Tucson. Right after graduating from high school in 1990, he moved from his native, rainy Seattle to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona.

"I came sight unseen in August, and it was 114 degrees," he recalled. "I was like, what have I done."

He stayed in Tucson for two years before dropping out of school and moving to El Paso with his girlfriend, who he married when he was 20. He remained in El Paso off and on through 2008.