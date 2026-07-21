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Two former Tucson musicians are reuniting on Wednesday, July 29, for an Arizona Friends of Chamber Music recital.

Violinist Lauren Roth-Gómez, the former Tucson Symphony Orchestra concertmaster, and pianist John Milbauer, a longtime former University of Arizona School of Music professor, will perform violin-piano works by Stravinsky, Debussy and Ravel.

Roth-Gómez, wife of TSO Music Director José Luis Gomez, spent 11 years in Tucson, playing with the orchestra and teaching on the faculty of the U of A, where she crossed creative paths with Milbauer.

She went on sabbatical from both positions in the 2024-25 season to take the assistant concertmaster position with the Atlanta Symphony in Georgia. In spring 2025, she made her move to Atlanta permanent when she officially resigned from the orchestra.

Milbauer came to the U of A in 2008 and quickly found a place in Tucson's chamber music community, performing with the Friends and other groups and in the university's faculty artist series. He left Tucson in 2022 to become dean of DePaul University School of Music in Chicago.

The pair's recital Wednesday opens with Stravinsky's neoclassical Suite italienne, the 1932 arrangement for violin and piano from his 1920 ballet "Pulcinella," before focusing on two works that turned out to be finales for their composers.