When the Indigo Girls folk duo takes the stage at Fox Tucson Theatre on Saturday, May 16, don't be surprised if Emily Saliers' voice is a bit off.

That's one of the more devastating side affects of essential tremor, a progressive neurological disorder that is sometimes mistaken for Parkinson's disease.

Saliers has had the disorder for some time but the symptoms have recently worsened, she told fans in a mid-April Instagram post.

“I am completely physically unable to hold a straight tone the way I used to, and this is what you, our community, have come to, I think, appreciate and love about some of our harmonies is the way we can hold long straight tones together,” she said, sitting next to lifelong friend and bandmate Amy Ray.

Saliers is also battling a second neurological disorder, cervical dystonia with torticollis, which causes involuntary muscle contractions in the neck. She said she is getting treatment, but there is no cure for either.

The duo said they are trying to work around the issues with modified song arrangements that could alter the harmonies and the use of digital audio tools when necessary.

"As we get ready for these shows, we are doing everything we can to make these songs sound as good as they can sound," Saliers said.