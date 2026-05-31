Singer-songwriter David Huckfelt is back in the Old Pueblo with his newly outfitted band The Tarantula Hawks and special guest Gabe Rozzell for an 8 p.m. show Friday at the Pidgin Palace Arts, a contemporary art gallery at 1110 S. Sixth Ave. that doubles as an intimate concert venue and gathering place for like-minded social activists.

Huckefelt, who called Tucson home in the early 2000s and now lives in Minnesota, played a homecoming show with fellow former Tucsonan Tom Walbank at La Rosa last December. He returned to La Rosa in early April for a show with folk singer Keith Secola. Tickets for Friday's show are $16.92 through pidginpalacearts.com.