The 90-minute program also includes Armando Manzanero’s “Somos Novios,” José Pablo Moncayo’s famous “Huapango,” Fernando Z. Maldonado’s iconic “Volver, Volver” and Consuelo Velázquez’s anthem “Bésame Mucho.”

Gomez called Tuesday’s concert one of the orchestra’s most significant annual events and one that highlights the cultural ties that bind the borderlands of Southern Arizona and Mexico.

“More than 40% of the population of Southern Arizona is Hispanic or from Hispanic origins, and the Mexican community in the Tucson area is huge,” said Gomez, who is kicking off his 10th TSO season with Tuesday’s concert.

“It's part of our DNA to participate and collaborate with these communities," he said. "I think since we established this relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, it became one of the important dates in the calendar for us.”

Tucson’s concert is entirely in Spanish, including from the Venezuelan-born/Spanish-raised Gomez, which connects Tucson with its rich Mexican culture.

“The energy is incredible, and I think that's where one of the reactions that I get because not everybody is Spanish-speaking in the audience,” Gomez said, adding that non-Spanish-speakers have approached him after the concert to say that although they couldn’t understand what he was saying, they understood the message.

“It is one of those cases in which I think the language barrier is broken with music, with the energy, with the excitement,” he said. “That's part of what we do on stage as an orchestra, just breaking those barriers for everybody to understand and everybody to enjoy.”