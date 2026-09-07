Toole, who just finished his first year studying theater at Northwestern University in Chicago, wrote the script, which borrows some theater influences he’s picked up living in Chicago. Those include adding filmed segments to the live action.

“Long Way Home” follows Maya Roan, a young girl with a worsening heart ailment, on a road trip from Tucson to the Grand Canyon with her brother and two friends. The farther away they get from Tucson, the closer Maya gets to a tragic ending.

“Kind of the whole conceit of it is that … this is her very last major trip or major anything in her life, and that's kind of looming in the background of this whole odyssey that these kids are taking,” explained Toole, who incorporated personal motifs and his own lived experiences into the story.

“There's some kind of heavier stuff involved with this show,” he said, adding that it also has some humor “and I'm very proud of that. I think you'll go and you'll really fall in love with these four kids. But also, it is a tragedy in the end.”

Before starting rehearsals in August, the cast drove to the Grand Canyon and filmed segments of the trip.

“That footage will be projected on stage in sort of a mix-up, so that part of the action of the story happens on stage, part happens on film,” explained Toole, who is acting the role of Maya’s brother, Roman. ”Anything that's awkward for us to put on stage, we put on film. Anything that's awkward for us to put on film, we put on stage. It's like a perfect compromise that lets us do some really fun stuff.”