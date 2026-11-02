Tucson blues?

OK, that’s really not a thing, but it could be given the number of local blues artists on Saturday’s Kennedy Park main stage: an impressive teen newcomer, a rockin’ blues quintet, a blues-funk fusion band out of Prescott with a Tucson-born lead singer and the dynamic Tucson duo of Steve Grams and Danny Krieger.

“If you think about the history of blues in Tucson, you know, they certainly come up in your mind,” said the blues foundation's president Rita Flattley, who was recently inducted into the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame.

The 2026 lineup was a group effort from the nonprofit foundation’s volunteer board of directors that Flattley leads.

“Any board member can say, ‘Boy, I'd love to have this person. I'd love to have that person’," Flattley explained.

After seeing which artists are available, the board votes on the final lineup.

“What we want to present is a full, rich range of what American blues is today, from younger acts to seniors that have a lifetime of experience,” she said, including a mix of female and male artists and instrumentalists, from pianists and guitarists to harmonica players.

Saturday’s Blues Heritage Festival at Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd., opens at 11 a.m. with 15-year-old Tucson blues singer Sienna Rea, accompanied by Joshua Rhoads on guitar.

Flattley said she first saw Sienna when she was 11 years old and was part of the SABHF young artist showcase at Monterey Court.