Linda Ronstadt's "Canciones de mi Padre" still holds the record as the biggest-selling Spanish-language album in American history.

Now a new generation of Americans will get to experience the seminal album when Iconic Artists Group re-releases it on vinyl Sept. 8.

The official album release will be part of the HoCo Homecoming Labor Day set for downtown Tucson the weekend of Sept. 1-4.

Throughout the four-day festival, in its 18th and final year, artists will pay tribute to Ronstadt through her music, from her pop and country hits to her catalogue with Nelson Riddle and her Latin influences from her late father Gilbert to the Mariachi music that informed her from childhood.

The re-release comes 35 years after Ronstadt put out "Canciones" in 1987 in a creative move that initially didn't sit well with her record label, Ronstadt has told the Star and other publications. The album, produced by Ronstadt's longtime manager Peter Asher and Rubén Fuentes of Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, also featured Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Los Camperos and Mariachi Los Galleros de Pedro Rey — three of the world's greatest mariachi.

“This music is like an old friend to me," Ronstadt said in a prepared statement, "and I hope the new generation of vinyl fans will enjoy it."

The re-release is part of Ronstadt's 2021 deal with Iconic, the artist management group formed by entertainment mogul Irving Azoff, to sell her music assets including the masters Ronstadt owns and royalties from the ones she does not, according to a report from Variety. The arrangement creates a partnership with Ronstadt and her team, including her manager John Boylan and her longtime personal assistant Janet Stark to market Ronstadt's catalog and preserve her 50-year legacy in the digital era, Variety reported.

Iconic and Azoff, the powerful music executive behind the careers of the Eagles, Christina Aguilera, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi, to name a few, also own the catalogues of Cher, Nat King Cole, the Beach Boys, Dean Martin and David Crosby.

The HoCo Fest celebration of Linda Ronstadt kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, when Tucson vocalist Katherine Byrnes joins pianist and longtime Ronstadt collaborator Jeff Haskell to revisit "Linda Ronstadt & Nelson Riddle." That show is at the Century Room.

The Dusty Chaps, the Tucson country-rock band that started playing in 1969, around the same time Ronstadt left Tucson for California, are teaming up with Linda's nephew Peter Ronstadt and his musical duo partner Liz Cerepanya to showcase Ronstadt's country side. That show begins at 5 p.m. on the Congress Plaza stage.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Orkesta Mendoza joins Brian Lopez, Chetes, Los Cenzontles and Nick and Shawn from DeVotchka for the official "Canciones de mi Padre" re-release concert on the Plaza stage.

For tickets and details, visit hocofest.com.

Photos: Tucson-native, Grammy-winner Linda Ronstadt