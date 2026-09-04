Now some members of Congress are trying to expand the program to make all mines eligible for expedited review, not just critical mineral projects.

A bill to that effect, called the Protecting Domestic Mining Act, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday over the objections of 201 lawmakers, including Rep. Adelita Grijalva.

The Democrat from Tucson tried unsuccessfully to amend the bill to require direct consultation with affected communities and tribes before a mine could qualify for FAST-41.

“At a time when we should be strengthening environmental protections, respecting Tribal sovereignty, and ensuring communities have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their land and water, this bill moves us in the wrong direction,” Grijalva said in a written statement after Thursday’s vote.

In an Aug. 7 op-ed in the Patagonia Regional Times newspaper, Grijalva wrote that local leaders and residents in the community closest to the mine have raised “serious concerns about their drinking water, their health and the long-term sustainability of their aquifers.”

But Hermosa was fast-tracked anyway, even with some of those questions unresolved, she wrote.

“The bottom line is that the Forest Service should never have allowed this project to move forward until the input of affected communities, Tribal leaders, and local residents were fully addressed,” Grijalva wrote. “Unfortunately, the flawed approval process for the Hermosa Mine is just a preview of what is to come in other parts of the country if there are not serious reforms to FAST-41.”