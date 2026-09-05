The Tohono O'odham Nation has been building a coalition of support, and has received an "outpouring" of solidarity from Native and non-native supporters near and far, including leaders of cities, offering to come and help protest the wall construction, Jose said. He's told them to hold off for now.

"We have to be strategically careful in how we do this," Jose said. "We need to save that fight for when we need it."

Fire keepers' camp

On Thursday tribal member Amy Juan was among several "fire keepers" who have been maintaining a fire and prayer camp site near the San Miguel Gate since the contractors' unauthorized entry Aug. 25. The goal is both to create a space for sharing tribal knowledge and traditions, and also to keep tabs on CBP and contractors' presence, and inform tribal leadership and law enforcement of any unauthorized activity.

Juan, who is 40, said she "had the best childhood," growing up with her grandfather, who was a rancher and cowboy on the reservation, before the vehicle barrier existed and only barbed wire marked the international line.

"You have this generation of young O'odham who don't know their family history or the history of the borderlands," Juan said. "We predate the existence of the United States and Mexico, and we know that. We're proud of that. Basically that's what we're protecting."

Her younger cousins don't remember the days before the vehicle barrier was installed and before border militarization surged, she said.