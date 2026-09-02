'Disgusted by this hate crime'

The Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Arizona) joined the many organizations and officials that have condemned the double killing outside the Tucson bar.

“We mourn the lives lost in this horrific act of violence and extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends, and loved ones. We are disgusted by this hate crime and unequivocally condemn it. Everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and protected in their community," CAIR-Arizona Executive Director Azza Abuseif said in a written statement Wednesday.