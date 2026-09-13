But one in five parents said they're willing to provide funds on an as-needed basis and have, even if their kids may not remember it, the survey showed. Roughly a third (32%) of children said they've received financial help as needed from parents, but 46% of parents said they've provided their kids with necessary assistance.

Half of adult children (52%) said they could maintain their lifestyle without parental help, but a quarter (27%) would have to make some cutbacks and one-in-six (16%) could not, Kiplinger said.

How can families ease conflicts?

Deep-rooted sibling rivalries may be hard to overcome, but communication gives everyone the best shot at avoiding disputes, Harris said.

For example, "the biggest reason parents said they couldn’t help their children now is because they're uncertain they have enough money for the rest of their life," Harris said.

Nearly a third (29%) of parents worry inflation and other economic pressures will erode their wealth, and a quarter (24%) stress about affording long-term care, the survey showed. Another 12% worry about eventually having to rely financially on their kids.

"It would help if parents explained their uncertainty — I would love to help more but worry if I have enough money to live the rest of my life," Harris said. "It's important children know they're not hoarding, sitting on a pile of money, but they have concerns. It's helpful because it gives them (children) perspective."

Parents should also explain to children how they plan to divide assets, especially if they plan to split them unequally, Harris said.