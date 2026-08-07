7. 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

The execution wasn’t great, but at least Marc Webb’s first superhero foray tried different things: having Gwen be the love interest rather than Mary Jane, tying Peter’s dead father (Campbell Scott) into the science that gave Peter his powers, and giving the hero a non-villain figure — in this case, Gwen’s overprotective cop dad (Denis Leary) — to complicate his life. That said, Andrew Garfield’s super-dude is too broody to be any fun.

6. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Puppy love and summer flings abound when Tom Holland's Peter Parker goes on a school trip to Europe to spend quality time with his crush MJ (Zendaya) and instead gets thrown into a few international incidents. Even with Peter lamenting the loss of his mentor Tony Stark, high-school high jinks keep the storytelling lighthearted, while Jake Gyllenhaal makes an over-the-top splash as enigmatic supervillain Mysterio.

5. 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Tobey Maguire was 26 when he played high-school Peter, so thankfully he moves into college pretty quickly. But for the most part, his first outing as Spidey is a pretty successful one. Watching him fly through Manhattan is still rousing more than two decades later, his relationship with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) spawned an iconic onscreen kiss, and Willem Dafoe is entertainingly hammy as the insanely over-the-top Green Goblin. Having the most fun, though, is J.K. Simmons as joyously cranky newsman J. Jonah Jameson.

4. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (2026)