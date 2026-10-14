A nationwide cohort of 33 teachers — including the three Tucson Unified School District teachers and Tucson Flamenco dancer and instructor Angelina Ramirez — met biweekly to explore the Smithsonian’s educational materials and share their experiences.

One of the fellowship’s biggest impacts was helping teachers show students how to connect with their culture and identity, said Philippa Rappoport, director of education at the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

“It was really important for their students to connect to their own heritage, and also that they have a role in transmitting culture themselves,” Rappoport said.

Throughout the nine-month program, the teachers found a sense of community among one another, she said.

Sosa, an English language arts and humanities teacher, said the cohort visited Detroit in July as part of their fellowship. There, they toured art and cultural museums and looked for ways to connect the themes they encountered.

During a dinner on their first night in the city, the cohort’s instructor asked an icebreaker question: How do you prefer to eat your potatoes?

“At first, I was like, ‘What? It was such an odd question,” Sosa said. But she soon realized everyone at the table had grown up eating potatoes differently.