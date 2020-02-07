Arizona Beer Week gets a little Cajun kick

It's not technically listed as an "official" Arizona Beer Week event, but hey, it's beer week and it's an event and it's at a brewery so let's just call Sentinel Peak Brewing Company's crawfish boil on Saturday, Feb. 8, a beer week bash.

Sentinel Peak is flying in 1,000 pounds of live crawfish for the Cajun crawfish boil, something you don't see too often in the middle of the Sonoran Desert.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Sentinel Peak's midtown brewery, 4746 E. Grant Road. The cost is $16.50 plate—that's a pound of crawfish with andouille sausage, corn and potatoes — and they'll serve it through closing time, or until they run out.

In addition to its midtown location, Sentinel Peak has a location at 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road on the east side and a taproom at Voltron Brewing Company, 330 S. Toole Ave. — a collaboration with Borderlands Brewing Co.

Arizona Beer Week runs through Feb. 15.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

