 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Competing campaigns put spotlight on Tucson, Arizona restaurants

Competing campaigns put spotlight on Tucson, Arizona restaurants

The statewide Arizona Restaurant Week Sept. 18-27 will feature only one Tucson restaurant and none from northern Arizona, a development that doesn't entirely surprise organizers.

Meanwhile, 25 Tucson restaurants have already committed to participate in the second annual Sonoran Restaurant Week Oct. 2-11, an event launched last September to shine a light on locally owned restaurants and Tucson's City of Gastronomy designation.

Visit Tucson Senior Communications Director Dan Gibson said he believes there is room for both events.

“We both have the same goal: We want Arizona restaurants to succeed,” said Gibson, who helped launch the local event with Laura Reese and her Tucson firm, Storyteller Public Relations.

For years now, the number of restaurants outside of Phoenix participating in the Arizona Restaurant Association event has dwindled to a handful or less, said spokeswoman Susie Timm. But it's not for lack of trying, said Timm, whose Knife & Fork Media Group has promoted the event for the association for 10 years.

"We have worked very hard to engage Tucson restaurants," she said. "They have not responded in kind."

Northern Arizona restaurants also skipped out on this year's event, which features 147 Phoenix area restaurants. The only Tucson eatery participating is North Italia, run by Tucson-born/Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts.

Fox founder Sam Fox sold his company to Cheesecake Factory in 2019 in a deal worth a reported $308 million, but Fox Restaurant Concepts still operates the restaurants. 

Timm said the overall number of restaurants participating in the statewide event is down 20 percent, which she attributed largely to COVID-19. Many restaurants have yet to reopen after closing in the early days of the pandemic in March. 

Timm said the Restaurant Association estimates that Arizona could lose as many as 40 percent of its locally owned restaurants by year's end because of the pandemic. Dozens of restaurants including several in Tucson have already closed and Timm expects that number will continue to grow. 

Both events are still accepting applications from restaurants to participate. Arizona Restaurant Week has a minimal participation fee to cover advertising and marketing, Timm said. The fee to enter the Sonoran Restaurant Week is $100 worth of restaurant gift cards that are donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Restaurants participating in the Sonoran Restaurant Week are offering three-course prix fixe meals for $25 to $35 and the offer is good for dine-in or takeout. Arizona Restaurant Week participants also are offering prix fixe menus with prices varying. 

After last year's inaugural Sonoran Restaurant Week event, 81% of the restaurants that participated reported an increase in sales or traffic during the promotion and 100% told organizers the event improved their restaurant's exposure in the community, Reese said. 

In April, Sonoran Restaurant Week hosted a takeout event to promote restaurants whose dining rooms were closed as a result of the pandemic.  

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Calling all restaurants

Restaurants that want to get involved in either the Sonoran Restaurant Week Oct. 2-11 or Arizona Restaurant week Sept. 18-27 still have time to register.

• Sonoran Restaurant Week, sonoranrestaurantweek.com/2020restaurantregistration

• Arizona Restaurant Week, arizonarestaurantweek.com/restaurant-sign-up

To learn more:

• Visit sonoranrestaurantweek.com

• Visit arizonarestaurantweek.com

Sonoran Restaurant Week participants

The following Tucson restaurants are participating in the 2020 Sonoran Restaurant Week Oct. 2-11. For menus and prices, visit sonoranrestaurantweek.com

• Bellissimo Ristorante Italiano at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

• Blanco Tacos + Tequila, 

2905 E. Skyline Drive in La Encantada.

•Blue Willow Restaurant, 2616 N. Campbell Ave.

• Boca Tacos y Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Ave.

• Commoner & Co., 6960 E. Sunrise Drive.

• Culinary Dropout, 2543 E. Grant Road.

• Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress St., in Hotel Congress.

• Dominick's Real Italian, 8330 N. Thornydale Road.

• The Dutch Eatery & Refuge, 943 E. University Blvd.

• Feast, 3719 E. Speedway.

• The Grill at Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road.

• Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery, 266 E. Congress St.

• Mama Louisa's Italian American Cuisine, 2401 S. Craycroft Road.

• Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.

• Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

• Penca, 50 E. Broadway.

• PY Steakhous, 5655 W. Valencia Road, at Casino del Sol.

• Reforma Modern Mexican, Mezcal + Tequila, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

• Rollies Mexican Patio, 4573 S. 12th Ave.

• Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail.

• Ten55 Brewing Company, 110 E. Congress St.

• Tito & Pep Midtown's Neighborhood Bistro, 4122 E. Speedway.

• Wildflower American Cuisine, 7037 N. Oracle Road.

• Zinburger, 6390 E. Grant Road and 1865 E. River Road.

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

3 Unexpected Twists That'll Rock Your Guac

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News