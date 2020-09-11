Competing campaigns put spotlight on Tucson, Arizona restaurants

Northern Arizona restaurants also skipped out on this year's event, which features 147 Phoenix area restaurants. The only Tucson eatery participating is North Italia, run by Tucson-born/Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts.

Fox founder Sam Fox sold his company to Cheesecake Factory in 2019 in a deal worth a reported $308 million, but Fox Restaurant Concepts still operates the restaurants.

Timm said the overall number of restaurants participating in the statewide event is down 20 percent, which she attributed largely to COVID-19. Many restaurants have yet to reopen after closing in the early days of the pandemic in March.

Timm said the Restaurant Association estimates that Arizona could lose as many as 40 percent of its locally owned restaurants by year's end because of the pandemic. Dozens of restaurants including several in Tucson have already closed and Timm expects that number will continue to grow.

Both events are still accepting applications from restaurants to participate. Arizona Restaurant Week has a minimal participation fee to cover advertising and marketing, Timm said. The fee to enter the Sonoran Restaurant Week is $100 worth of restaurant gift cards that are donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.