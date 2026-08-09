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The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to pay for up to 800 kids to camp this year. We committed to pay for a total of 400 kids to attend YMCA and Boy and Girl Scouts overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, for school-age children with special needs. These camps are summer camps.

In addition, we expect to send 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter overnight camps — Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mount Lemmon, and Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's westside. Both camps are mostly during the school year.

So far, we've received 815 donations totaling $192,636.13 or 77% of our goal. We still need $57,363.87 more to pay for this year's camps.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 44,814 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.