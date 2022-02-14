Over the past 11 years, Jada Ahern and hundreds of local potters have worked together to craft more than 11,000 bowls that have raised almost $800,000 to help feed people experiencing hunger and food insecurity in the community.

They hope to boost that figure by $100,000 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 as people gather for the 11th Annual Interfaith Community Services (ICS) “Empty Bowls: A Fundraiser to Fight Hunger and Feed Hope.”

“We are really excited about being back together in-person this year. It is so exciting to see what artists create in Tucson and Southern Arizona; there is such a variety of bowls with so many beautiful colors and shapes. For some people, the bowl they get here is the first real pottery they have had in their life, and many people return each year to add to their collection,” said Ahern, who owns Jadasclay and has coordinated potters for the the fundraiser for ten years. After some major life changes during the pandemic—including a fire in which she lost her home and studio—she plans to end her tenure after this year.

Her support, however, is unwavering. Ahern said she will continue to make bowls for Empty Bowls and similar fundraisers nationwide because the cause is so compelling.