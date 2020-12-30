Harvesting the Rain Part 1: Passive rainwater harvesting

Despite being a desert, our Sonoran landscape gets a decent amount of rain most years. We have two rainy seasons: the summer monsoon and the winter rains. In total, we get an average of 11 inches of rainfall per year. That may not sound like much, but each square foot of your yard collects 7.5 gallons of water for every inch of rainfall. So for example, over a 6,000 square foot yard (a little over a tenth of an acre) that adds up to 45,000 gallons per inch of rain, or nearly half a million gallons per year.

The basic idea behind passive rainwater harvesting is that you shape and contour your soil to maximize water collection and infiltration. You create structures from the soil and rocks (called earthworks) to channel the flow of water where you want it. Thanks to gravity, water will always flow downhill, so you can shape the soil so that the water flows along a certain path and into basins where it will infiltrate.

One very simple example is building a depression around a newly-planted tree. When it rains, water will flow into the depression and collect there, allowing it to infiltrate into the soil rather than running off. Mulching the depression will help prevent evaporation of the water and is a key step in rainwater harvesting.