Choosing the right mulch for your Tucson garden

Do you have mostly bare soil in your garden? You should probably consider putting in mulch. Mulch is the covering you put over the soil in your garden and has many advantages in our hot desert climate — it protects the soil from being swept away by wind and rain, reduces water runoff, cools soil and roots down, and keeps moisture in the soil by reducing water evaporation. If applied 2-4 inches thick, it can also reduce weeds. Some common types of mulch include bark chips, straw, gravel, shredded paper, and even sawdust.

Mulch falls into two categories: organic and inorganic. Organic mulch is anything that has been alive before — bark, wood shavings, leaf litter, straw, pecan shells, or paper. Inorganic mulch is essentially rock, usually in the form of some type of gravel; crushed rocks or decomposed granite are the most common.

Artificial materials, such as plastic and landscape fabric, are also available. Plastic mulches are used in agriculture to heat up soil and lengthen the growing season. Plastic and fabric are not recommended in our climate, as they break down quickly in our sunlight and do not offer any advantages to our plants.