Future-proofing your Tucson garden

Future-proofing your Tucson garden

With more extreme weather in our future, you may wonder if you can still have a garden. Here are tips on how to make your garden more resilient.

Composting tips for the desert

Composting tips for the desert

Making your own compost is a great idea, but the desert climate can pose some challenges. Here are some tips for successful composting.

Bare yard? Here's what to do

Bare yard? Here’s what to do

A bare yard can seem overwhelming. Here's a step-by-step guide to plan and plant the garden of your dreams with fast-growing plants.

