Rosie on the House: Hot trends in sanitation, smart homes and spa living

Each year, the Rosie on the House team searches for new and innovative products showcased at the KBIS International Kitchen & Bath Show. This year we found some extraordinary products that we are excited to share with you.
Keeping it clean
Cleanliness tops the list of trends among consumers. There was no shortage of products designed to curb the spread of bacteria and viruses.
Sherwin-Williams Paint Shield microbicidal paint is the first-ever EPA-registered interior latex paint with the power to kill 99.9% of bacteria, including Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) and E. coli, within two hours of exposure on a painted surface and continues to kill 90% of bacteria for up to four years when the integrity of the surface is maintained.
Paint Shield microbicidal paint goes on just like any other interior paint and can be applied on ceilings, walls, doors and trim throughout the home. Originally developed for health-care facilities, athletic facilities, schools and other specialized business settings, Paint Shield is also ideal for any residence, especially in the bathroom, kitchen and laundry room. Choose from 550 colors. A one-gallon can runs $71.99 and can only be found in a Sherwin-Williams store.
The GROHE SmartControl faucet operates without a lever. Equipped with the exclusive GROHE SmartControl button at the tip of the spout, it enables easy push-button on/off and hands-free convenience, essential features in today’s busy kitchen. The LadyLux L2 is on sale for $679.15 (regularly $799) and the Essence New is on sale for $594.15 (regularly $699) on their website as of press time. They also offer hands-free soap dispensers that run roughly $75 depending on the model. GROHE products are available at Ferguson Bath & Kitchen Gallery.
Central Arizona Supply, with locations statewide — though Casa Grande is the furthest south location, has various Toto models on display at their plumbing warehouse. Toto is known for engineering the first truly successful low-flow toilet.
Sitting high above the floor and roped off to keep the touchy-feely shoppers’ hands away, was Toto’s Neorest NX2 Dual Flush Toilet. This model has more bells and whistles than you would think a toilet could offer. The cost well, you may want to sit down for this, just not on their display model — sells for $17,300.
If that’s just a wee bit out of your budget, but you want a toilet that actively repels and kills germs, consider Toto’s EWATER+ Washlet and Actilight Washlet models. Prices vary based on model.
Randy Hunt, Central Arizona Supply’s design showroom consultant cautions homeowners not to procrastinate.
“The demand for the washletts and bidets has skyrocketed due to the toilet paper shortage, and the production has slowed due to reduction in parts production and transportation efficiency due to COVID.”
Order now rather than later because they actually have waiting lists. It is best to purchase from a professional supply house to insure warranty coverage. Also, sizing can be tricky when older toilets are being matched to a washlett.
American Standard EverClean System incorporates a permanent glaze additive right into the circulation piping to protect the pipes from mold, mildew, algae, and fungus that could cause deterioration or staining of the pipes. On toilets, the super smooth mirror like EverClean Surface is easier to keep clean, even after years of use. It’s double-coated surface inhibits the growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew on the surface.
Their redesigned system claims to be virtually clog-free, so you’ll never have to plunge again. It’s available on many American Standard toilets.
Cadet 3 Flushing System with EverClean promises fewer clogs and higher performance. More water flow provides a cleaner bowl. A bigger siphon outlet provides greater flushing capability. The Cadet 3 Flushing System with EverClean runs from less than $200 to upwards of $800 depending on the model. They are available at most large home supply centers.
Spa living
After a year of social distancing, many people have missed going to the spa. Now, you can create the spa experience at home.
Kohler’s Moxie showerhead and wireless speaker combines a luxurious spray with class high-quality audio speaker with sound by Harman Kardon. Easily gear up or wind down with the perfect soundtrack or your favorite podcast. Plus, the speaker is easily removable, so you can bring it wherever you want to go — poolside, a picnic, or just lounging elsewhere in the house.
The Moxie showerhead speaker is Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your phone or other device. As of press time, it was on sale on Kohler’s website for $159 (regularly priced at $308.30).
You may never want to get out of the shower again after installing the Moen Aromatherapy Combination Shower In Chrome With INLY Shower Capsules.
Elevate your shower routine by infusing the water with essential oils and spa-inspired fragrances. An incredible shower every day; an aromatherapy shower when you need it. The cost ranges from $99 to $209 depending on the model. A pack of five aroma pods that pop into the showerhead cost $15.99.
Runtal Towel Radiators offer comfortable radiant heat in the bathroom while providing the luxury of warm, dry towels and bathrobes. Found in many of the world’s finest hotels, inns and spas, Runtal Hydronic Towel Radiators can be plumbed to your existing water heating system easily. With a variety of different shut off or control valve options available (separately), installation is simple and heating control can be integral or separately adjusted. (Note: Runtal highly recommends installation by a professional plumbing contractor to ensure proper building and safety codes are met). Prices start at $566 and run as high as $5,023 depending on the model.
Hello? I’m talking to you
These days it’s not so much about having everything at your fingertips. It’s about getting what you want through voice command. Today’s children are accustomed to their world being automatic. They talk to just about everything and expect a response. They place their hands under a device and expect hand sanitizer to come out.
Smart-home technology continues to expand and enhance the way we live. Medical appointments are now done via telehealth. Lights can be turned on and off with a voice command. Forget about looking up information in an encyclopedia, or even online. Just ask Google Home or Alexa what you are looking for and you will have the answer in seconds.
The more technology you add to your home, the slower your devices will run if you do not have enough bandwidth. Be sure your Wi-Fi runs fast and efficiently so someone can be on a telehealth call, while others are doing distance learning, working and watching TV at the same time. Call your internet provider and ask about promotions they may be running.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson. Ask Rosie on the House your homeowner questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call 888-767-4348.