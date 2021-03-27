Rosie on the House: Hot trends in sanitation, smart homes and spa living

The Moxie showerhead speaker is Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your phone or other device. As of press time, it was on sale on Kohler’s website for $159 (regularly priced at $308.30).

You may never want to get out of the shower again after installing the Moen Aromatherapy Combination Shower In Chrome With INLY Shower Capsules.

Elevate your shower routine by infusing the water with essential oils and spa-inspired fragrances. An incredible shower every day; an aromatherapy shower when you need it. The cost ranges from $99 to $209 depending on the model. A pack of five aroma pods that pop into the showerhead cost $15.99.

Runtal Towel Radiators offer comfortable radiant heat in the bathroom while providing the luxury of warm, dry towels and bathrobes. Found in many of the world’s finest hotels, inns and spas, Runtal Hydronic Towel Radiators can be plumbed to your existing water heating system easily. With a variety of different shut off or control valve options available (separately), installation is simple and heating control can be integral or separately adjusted. (Note: Runtal highly recommends installation by a professional plumbing contractor to ensure proper building and safety codes are met). Prices start at $566 and run as high as $5,023 depending on the model.

