Rosie on the House: Recycled building materials for home projects

Question: What are your thoughts about using recycled materials for home projects?

Answer: I have a lot of thoughts about that, especially since some construction materials are still hard to come by or are taking a long time to arrive.

First, maximizing the opportunity to utilize recycled goods is something you will need to discuss ahead of time with your contractor. It is an important question to ask as you interview prospective contractors for your project. If they are LEED AP, you will have a leg up. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. It is a globally-recognized framework for sustainable construction. The term AP stands for Accredited Professional.

If you are doing the project yourself, you need to plan your purchases. In any case, give yourself time to shop wisely.

Incorporating pre-used materials, products, fixtures, or appliances is a terrific way to start your project and save money. One of Rosie’s favorite places to pick up quality repurposed materials is the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which can be found all over the state.

Assuming you thoroughly planned for your project, you know what you need. Work with your architect, designer, and contractor to identify not only products but sources as well. In addition to Habitat for Humanity, many salvage yards will have a lot of good items that you might want to consider. These private companies take in other people’s unwanted items and resell them.

Do a web search using #recycle centers, #salvage yards, and #trash collection companies to find them. Municipalities that recycle usually do not have the ability to offer the materials directly to the consumer. Ask your municipality where they unload materials and find out if that can be a source for you.

You can also buy items in stores that sell products made from recycled materials. Composite decking is a great example. Some manufacturers will utilize recycled plastic, sawdust, wood chips and other wood fibers left over from their milling process. Look for the traditional recycling symbol when shopping for items that claim to contain “Recycled Content.”

Check out the manufacturer’s claims. Some indicate that only the packaging is made from recycled materials. Beware of “Green Washing.” Green washing is when false or marginal claims are made about the authenticity of a product’s eco-friendly claims.

Q: How can I reuse existing materials in my home for other projects?

A: Instead of demolishing the portion of your home you are looking to remodel, deconstruct it. You can carefully unbuild that portion of your home you might have just torn into without much thought to reusing the materials.

Many items can be kept out of the landfill and function well for your project. Here is a list you might consider for reuse:

moldings

cabinets (used kitchen cabinets work well in the garage or shed)

framing lumber

wood flooring

plumbing piping

wiring

insulation

ductwork

windows

doors and associated hardware

appliances

gypsum wallboard

The list can grow with some thought on your part, your designer and your contractor. Reusing materials saves money and time. With the supply chain issues the industry is still experiencing, the time spent waiting for delivery can surely be reduced. When remodeling historic homes, reuse is both king and queen. There are some pieces you will need that aren’t even made anymore. Some mid-century homes will qualify as well. In those cases, reuse is a necessity, not just a good idea.

Another idea that has been around for a while, is re-tasking one product for another use. For example, use an old door as the front of a cabinet or an old dresser for a vanity. Getting creative and thinking outside the box can be a lot of fun and yield fantastic outcomes. Don’t sell yourself short in this regard.

Q: Where can I recycle or sell materials and appliances from a home remodel?

A: Items that you don’t reuse use might be a candidate for the recycling store or an online marketplace.

When you set aside the products you think are ready to be recycled, the product or materials you would like to sell need to be in decent condition and useable. Some examples of items you might want to donate, or sell are:

cabinets

countertops (especially if they are stone products)

flooring (mostly wood products, though engineered flooring, some vinyl, and carpet in good condition are reusable)

lighting fixtures

plumbing fixtures (including sinks, faucets, tubs and toilets)

Taking photos of the items you want to donate and check with the reseller, such as Habitat for Humanity ReStore, to see if they are willing to take them. Note that appliances, for instance, need to be in working order.

If selling online, be sure not to invite anyone to your home to pick them up. Meet at a public location.