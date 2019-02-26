All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6-9. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. March 6 and 9. 626-5161.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 6. $35. 790-1100.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. March 7. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. March 8. 743-5273.
Saturday
Tucson African Violet Society 61st Judged Show and Sale — Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. A diverse array of violets and gesneriads available for purchase, along with all the information and supplies one needs to get started growing African violets or to add to a collection or start a new hobby. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9. 440-5030.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Join Pima County Master Gardeners for a discussion on growing citrus in the desert. 10-11:30 a.m. March 9. 594-5420.