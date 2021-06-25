No such thing as true retirement for this longtime Tucson immigration activist

She did her undergraduate and graduate work at the Autonomous University in Mexico City, where she got to know artist Frida Kahlo, saw her first student demonstration (recognizing Diego Rivera in the crowd), encountered injustice in the rigid Mexican class system, and studied philosophy and law.

Experiences in her early adulthood strengthened Rubio-Goldsmith’s own resolve to “organize the world in a new and just way.” In 1961, her husband, Barclay Goldsmith, took a U.S. State Department job in Mérida, Yucatán. She had seen poverty before, but nothing like that of the Indigenous people there. Later, when they returned to the U.S., she encountered virulent racism against Blacks in the Pittsburgh ghetto Hazelwood.

“The segregation was phenomenal,” she says.

Although Rubio-Goldsmith had never wanted to be a teacher (she wanted “to do, not teach”) she realized that “if we were ever going to do anything to change, it had to be through education.”

So it was, she said, “God-sent” that in 1969 her husband was hired as director of the Arizona Theater Company. The couple, with their two sons, came to Tucson, and she was hired by Pima Community College.