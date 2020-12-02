Plant of the month: Hopseed bush

Hopseed bush, also known as hop bush (Dodonaea viscosa) is a well-kept secret in Tucson. It’s available at most local nurseries, grows quickly, has lush green foliage, and provides excellent shade and privacy, but I don’t see it in a lot of yards. It is native to our area, but also it grows all over the world including Hawaii, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

Hop bush can grow in full sun or partial shade and requires little to moderate watering. If watered regularly, it can grow up to 8-10 feet tall in our climate (although some sources report they can grow as high as 20 feet), and nearly as wide. It has thin green leaves with a succulent bright green color. Female plants grow pale green seeds that are quite attractive which birds enjoy; the foliage also provides good bird habitat. Hopseed bushes are thornless and evergreen, making them good plants for pool areas since they don’t create much litter. It’s a fast grower, too, making it an ideal candidate for yards that need a bit of green and privacy quickly. It does not require pruning. If you have a female bush that sets fruit, note that the fruit contains saponin and is toxic.