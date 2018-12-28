WHAT: When a celebrity diamond ring and a moon rock make news as they sell, that’s news. Going for celebrity first, property from Frank and Barbara Sinatra totaled $9.2 million when 301 lots sold at Sotheby’s New York early this month. Just three lots short of a clean sellout, the sale attracted bidders from more than 30 countries.
Three separate sales moved art, show biz memorabilia, personal items, political and sports memorabilia, and fine jewels. Barbara Sinatra’s diamond engagement ring totaling almost 21 carats sold at $1.7 million. That’s some rock.
In a total sellout, her 60 pieces of fine jewelry went in a sale that brought $4.7 million.
MORE: In Dallas and online, a Heritage Auctions Holiday Nature and Science auction offered several lunar meteorites. One, shown here along with the Sinatra rock, is considered hefty at 161.8 grams; a polished side shows the meteorite’s makeup. It sold for $9,375.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Celebrity sells big, and a big celebrity like Sinatra sells best. And rock hounds know that meteorites are hot collector commodities.
HOT TIP: According to Sotheby’s, online bidders were exceptionally strong throughout the Sinatra sales. Everyone wanted a piece of the Sinatra magic.
MORE: I send a heartfelt wish to all readers, your families and loved ones, for a healthy, happy, peaceful and sane 2019.
NEW YEAR: Mark the new year with a wall calendar from Workman that reflects your collector passion. If you love rustic life and nature, try “Out on the Porch,” 12 months of comfortable, scenic world-wide porches. “The Teddy Bear” features full pages of bears in vignettes, while “The Collectible Teapot & Tea” features a variety of antique and contemporary settings. All are $14.99.
“Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana 2019” ($15.99) celebrates the 30th anniversary of the classic Victorian theme calendar, bursting with die-cuts. Bonus stickers and postcards are included.