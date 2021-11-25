Three authors share Tucson Festival of Books distinction

Jance and Urrea were familiar faces here even before they received those first invitations to the 2009 Tucson festival. Not only did Jance live nearby, her Joanna Brady series of mysteries were set in and around Bisbee. Urrea also lived here for a time. Tucson is where he met his wife, Cindy, then a reporter for the Tucson Citizen.

Perry had no such connection here, but he did have a fan: Bill Viner, one of the festival’s co-founders. “I like to read mysteries,” Viner explained. “I liked reading his. I thought he’d be a good fit.”

Perry was pleasantly surprised by the experience. “I had appeared at the Poisoned Pen Bookstore in Scottsdale, but I’d never been to Tucson,” he recalled. “I was prepared to take part in a small, first-time event that was just getting organized. Instead, my first night there I walked into a reception with hundreds of guests and some ladies playing harps!”

His favorite moment? “The highlight was getting to have a one-on-one conversation with Elmore Leonard. He was as wise, witty and unassuming as his books.”

Jance now lives near Seattle, Urrea near Chicago and Perry near Los Angeles. All three have become literary stars, but each of them blocks early March for their annual pilgrimage back to Tucson.