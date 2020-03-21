Arizona gets 440,000 masks, gloves, more for medical workers battling COVID-19
Arizona gets 440,000 masks, gloves, more for medical workers battling COVID-19

An ambulance worker adjusts her protective mask as she wheels a stretcher into a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. Health officials reported two cases of COVID-19 virus connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland. One is a Life Care worker, a woman in her 40s who is in satisfactory condition at a hospital, and the other is a woman in her 70s and a resident at Life Care who is hospitalized in serious condition. Neither have traveled out of the country. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Arizona has received a large shipment of medical supplies for health care professionals treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey said Saturday.

The shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes more than 440,000 masks, gloves and surgical gowns to be distributed to county health departments for use at local hospitals and by medical professionals treating patients who may have COVID-19, a press release from the governor's office said.

The shipment includes:

60,900 N95 masks

244,000 surgical face masks

26,208 face shields

22,200 surgical gowns

102 coveralls

Nearly 90,000 sets of gloves

"We are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible," Ducey said in a prepared statement. "My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”

The shipment represents 25 percent of Arizona’s share of the Strategic National Stockpile, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. The state already has requested more supplies, which are expected to arrive later this month.

