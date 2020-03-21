Arizona gets 440,000 masks, gloves, more for medical workers battling COVID-19

Arizona has received a large shipment of medical supplies for health care professionals treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey said Saturday.
The shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes more than 440,000 masks, gloves and surgical gowns to be distributed to county health departments for use at local hospitals and by medical professionals treating patients who may have COVID-19, a press release from the governor's office said.
The shipment includes:
60,900 N95 masks
244,000 surgical face masks
26,208 face shields
22,200 surgical gowns
102 coveralls
Nearly 90,000 sets of gloves
"We are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible," Ducey said in a prepared statement. "My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”
The shipment represents 25 percent of Arizona’s share of the Strategic National Stockpile, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. The state already has requested more supplies, which are expected to arrive later this month.
