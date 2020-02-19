Tucson City Council votes to oppose constitutional ban on 'sanctuary cities'

The state already has an existing ban on sanctuary cities, implemented in 2011 with the passage of SB 1070, the controversial anti-immigration law.

While no local jurisdictions in Arizona meet the definition of a sanctuary city, and the city of Tucson overwhelmingly rejected a ballot proposition to become one in November, law enforcement agencies in Tucson have adopted so-called “immigrant-friendly policies.”

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier announced last July that the department would not engage in “proactive enforcement of federal immigration laws,” including asking for citizenship documentation when interviewing victims of crime, although they do call federal law enforcement when coming into contact with somebody without documentation.

Those efforts are similar at the Tucson Police Department, which enacted an immigration policy in the wake of SB 1070. TPD’s policy has been updated several times, but still prohibits immigration status as a reason for a traffic stop, and also states that witnesses and victims of crimes should not be asked about their immigration status, among other policies.