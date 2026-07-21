Story: I had a home with a senior couple and another cat for 12 years. My companion went to the “Rainbow Bridge,” and I was alone. My people brought me to The Animal League. My good qualities are that I’m a sweet, well-adjusted soul. I have a great motor, and I am a lap cat who loves pets. As for looks, I have a beauty mark on my nose and a blaze of white fur that goes across my nose and forehead. Because I’m a senior, I come with Vet Care Support for Life, which means savings for you! How about giving me a second chance? Please call to arrange a meeting with Sammie Jones.

Story: Not too long ago, I lived out in the desert, taking care of myself and staying far away from people. Upon my arrival at TALGV, I was so reserved that nobody knew if I was a boy or a girl for several days. Everything felt uncertain. But slowly, I’ve started discovering good things. Toys are fun. Kiddie pools are amazing. Walking with dog friends and kind humans makes me feel brave. I’m learning commands and routines, and that trust can grow slowly and safely. I'm not the kind of dog who will rush into your arms on day one. I need patience, understanding, and time. If you let me learn at my own pace, I could become the very best 43-pound friend you’ve ever had. Stay tuned for more updates on my journey, “How to be a Dog.” Please call to arrange a meeting with Jacob.