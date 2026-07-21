Pepo
Age: 4 years
Story: This pretty girl came to us as a kitten with her siblings; she was adopted with Maxima, and things look great! Until her human died, she ended up in another home and then ended up in a local shelter. They reached out to us, and we retrieved them. They're sweet girls who haven't let their bad luck discourage them. Pepo is adorable and would make a great kitty companion! They aren't bonded, but get along really well, and would be great in a home together! Come meet these pretty girls and see if you're their second chance!
Fee: $90 for 1 [$150 for both]
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
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Maxima
Age: 4 years
Story: This pretty girl came to us as a kitten with her siblings; she was adopted with Pepo, and things look great! Until her human died, she ended up in another home and then ended up in a local shelter. They reached out to us, and we retrieved them. They're sweet girls who haven't let their bad luck discourage them. She's a little more gregarious than her sister. And Maxima is a really pretty girl with striking markings! They aren't bonded, but get along really well, and would be great in a home together! Come meet these pretty girls and see if you're their second chance!
Fee: $90 for her [$150 for both]
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Sammie Jones
Age: 13 years
Story: I had a home with a senior couple and another cat for 12 years. My companion went to the “Rainbow Bridge,” and I was alone. My people brought me to The Animal League. My good qualities are that I’m a sweet, well-adjusted soul. I have a great motor, and I am a lap cat who loves pets. As for looks, I have a beauty mark on my nose and a blaze of white fur that goes across my nose and forehead. Because I’m a senior, I come with Vet Care Support for Life, which means savings for you! How about giving me a second chance? Please call to arrange a meeting with Sammie Jones.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, microchip, and vet care support for life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Jacob
Age: 2 years
Story: Not too long ago, I lived out in the desert, taking care of myself and staying far away from people. Upon my arrival at TALGV, I was so reserved that nobody knew if I was a boy or a girl for several days. Everything felt uncertain. But slowly, I’ve started discovering good things. Toys are fun. Kiddie pools are amazing. Walking with dog friends and kind humans makes me feel brave. I’m learning commands and routines, and that trust can grow slowly and safely. I'm not the kind of dog who will rush into your arms on day one. I need patience, understanding, and time. If you let me learn at my own pace, I could become the very best 43-pound friend you’ve ever had. Stay tuned for more updates on my journey, “How to be a Dog.” Please call to arrange a meeting with Jacob.
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.