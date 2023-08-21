A 77-year-old man riding a scooter early Sunday morning on Tucson's south side was struck and killed by a driver who Tucson police say had crossed lanes of oncoming traffic.

Kenneth Michael Van Buren was riding a mobility scooter north in the southbound lanes of South 12th Avenue near West Michigan Drive about 6 a.m. when the driver of a northbound Nissan Altima crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, struck the scooter from behind then smashed into a light pole, police said in a news release.

Officers found the Nissan near the crash scene, but the driver was not with the vehicle, the release said.

Later, police say Jorge Elfido Reyes Fajardo, 22, returned to the car and was questioned by officers.

Fajardo was determined to be impaired and driving on a suspended license, the release said.