Pima County has more than 150,000 ballots still to be counted

Workers sort and process ballots at Pima County's Elections Center.

Pima County officials said Wednesday they had about 159,000 ballots that still to be counted.

Of those totals, the county Recorder's Office had about 102,000 early ballots Wednesday that still had to be verified. The Pima County Elections Department has about 54,000 early ballots that needed to be counted. Once those 102,000 ballots have been verified they will be turned over to the elections department for counting.

There are also about 2,400 provisional ballots that still need verifying, and about 1,170 other ballots such as "problem" ballots and those sent in by military personnel from overseas, said county Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly.

The Elections Department will continue counting early and provisional ballots through early next week. Following that, elections department officials will conduct the statutorily required hand count audit of ballots on Nov. 12.

Voters who still need to verify, or cure, their signatures or identification have until Nov. 18.

The final election canvass will be completed by Nov. 19. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the canvass Nov. 22.

Cázares-Kelly she was pleased with how well the election was administered.

“I think we had a really tremendous cycle,” Cázares-Kelly said. “We saw enthusiastic, determined voters who were excited to participate in our democracy.”

 

