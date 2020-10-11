$1M grant to help improve dementia support services in southern Arizona

Pima Council on Aging received a $1 million federal grant to improve dementia-specialized support services in Southern Arizona for people afflicted with the disease.
Services would extend to caregivers, and also focus on those living alone and in underserved populations, including Latinx, rural and LGBTQ+ communities, said Maddy Bynes, PCOA public policy and advocacy coordinator.
The agency that advocates for older adults, their families and caregivers is one of 12 organizations nationwide that received the funding for a national Alzheimer’s Disease Programs Initiative.
Alzheimer’s disease — a progressive, irreversible disorder and the most common form of dementia — develops when brain cells stop functioning and eventually die. The disease affects parts of the brain that involve thinking, remembering and using language. It can ruthlessly impede a person’s ability to carry out daily activities. There is no cure.
About 140,000 people in Arizona, including 20,442 people in Pima County, are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, officials said.
By 2025, Arizona is predicted to have 200,000 residents with Alzheimer’s, according to the national Alzheimer’s Association.
This disease impacts older adults and caregivers alike, said W. Mark Clark, president and chief executive officer of Pima Council on Aging. He said the agency is ready to partner with 10 organizations in the county “to increase our community’s response to the growing issue of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.”
The funding is for three years and PCOA will join forces with United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona to partner with organizations aimed to strengthen services for those in need, said Bynes.
Among the initiatives:
Educating the public through a $17,000 media campaign about Alzheimer’s and related dementias through radio, television and social media public service announcements. Social services agencies’ staff also will be trained to better identify and serve people with dementias and learn more about aging services in Southern Arizona.
Creating a system that identifies people with dementia through a screening process that will be used by PCOA, and identifying new clients through the agency’s Helpline, which receives up to 20,000 calls annually. New dementia clients will also be identified through community lunch programs for seniors and through referrals from social services agencies.
Establishing “memory cafes” in the Tucson area, which is a social gathering spot for those who are living with memory loss. The cafes will provide a break from daily routines and may have performances by musicians or art activities, and offer educational classes about dementia behavior to caregivers, family and friends.
Partnering with local businesses to provide training and support to employees who are caregivers for a loved one with dementia. The program would focus on how the employee can better balance their life with that of being a caregiver and remain healthy.
Working with organizations, government officials, business leaders and health and social services agencies to develop a community plan to ensure services can be carried out for those living with dementia.
