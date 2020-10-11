$1M grant to help improve dementia support services in southern Arizona

The funding is for three years and PCOA will join forces with United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona to partner with organizations aimed to strengthen services for those in need, said Bynes.

Among the initiatives:

Educating the public through a $17,000 media campaign about Alzheimer’s and related dementias through radio, television and social media public service announcements. Social services agencies’ staff also will be trained to better identify and serve people with dementias and learn more about aging services in Southern Arizona.

Creating a system that identifies people with dementia through a screening process that will be used by PCOA, and identifying new clients through the agency’s Helpline, which receives up to 20,000 calls annually. New dementia clients will also be identified through community lunch programs for seniors and through referrals from social services agencies.

Establishing “memory cafes” in the Tucson area, which is a social gathering spot for those who are living with memory loss. The cafes will provide a break from daily routines and may have performances by musicians or art activities, and offer educational classes about dementia behavior to caregivers, family and friends.